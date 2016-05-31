Kalki Koechlin shuts down gossipmongers

Actress Kalki Koechlin has settled all the bubbling rumours about her dating life for once and for all.The 32-year-old actress recently took to Twitter to slam the gossipmongers.In a satirical tweet, Koechlin said if all the reports are to be believed about her relationship then, "I am currently moving in with two different men, dating one woman and my ex husband stood me up."The backlash has come amidst reports of her link up to co-star and friend Farhan Akhtar and another which alleges about moving in with Jim Sarbh of ' Neerja' fame.On professional front Koechlin has been roped in for a number of projects- 'Love Affair' and 'A Death in the Gunj' amongst others.