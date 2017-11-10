 Kajol reveals her 'first love'
Kajol has recently revealed her "first love" through a throwback picture

By: || Updated: 10 Nov 2017 10:12 AM
New Delhi : It is rightly said that first love is forever, as Bollywood actress Kajol has recently revealed her "first love" through a throwback picture.

The 43-year-old actress took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself sitting on a car, captioning, "Look what I found ! A pic of me and my first love .... my first car ever !!! #tbt ??????"

 



To this, her old friend and ace direction Karan Johar wrote, "I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!!??."

And Kajol immediately replied, "Perfectly controlled trauma."

After months of a cold war, Kajol patched up with Karan after his kids Yash and Roohi were born.

Recently, the ace filmmaker attended Neha Dhupia's audio chat show wherein he admitted that he regretted going public about Kajol and his relationship.

