Kajol reveals her 'first love'

The 43-year-old actress took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself sitting on a car, captioning, "Look what I found ! A pic of me and my first love .... my first car ever !!! #tbt ??????"
Look what I found ! A pic of me and my first love .... my first car ever !!! #tbt 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G8gejESIef
— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 9, 2017
To this, her old friend and ace direction Karan Johar wrote, "I think I remember a traumatic drive in this car with Manish!!??."
And Kajol immediately replied, "Perfectly controlled trauma."
After months of a cold war, Kajol patched up with Karan after his kids Yash and Roohi were born.
Recently, the ace filmmaker attended Neha Dhupia's audio chat show wherein he admitted that he regretted going public about Kajol and his relationship.
First Published: 10 Nov 2017 10:11 AM