'Kahaani 2' shoot goes on floors!

By: || Updated: 12 May 2016 10:06 AM
New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal is all set to kick off the shooting of his upcoming film ' Kahaani 2,' a sequel to the highly successful 2012 release 'Kahaani,' in Kolkata.

Sharing a picture, wherein he is seen standing next to an old-fashioned letterbox, the 43-year-old actor tweeted, "With an abandoned postbox.Gosh,I remember so clearly when we used to post letters.Extinct today #vintageKahaani2."

Reportedly, the movie's lead actress Vidya Balan has started shooting for the film last month.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the forthcoming sequel is scheduled to release on 25 November.

