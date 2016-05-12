'Kahaani 2' shoot goes on floors!

Sharing a picture, wherein he is seen standing next to an old-fashioned letterbox, the 43-year-old actor tweeted, "With an abandoned postbox.Gosh,I remember so clearly when we used to post letters.Extinct today #vintageKahaani2."
Reportedly, the movie's lead actress Vidya Balan has started shooting for the film last month.
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the forthcoming sequel is scheduled to release on 25 November.
First Published: 12 May 2016 10:03 AM