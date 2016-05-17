Kabir Khan underwent surgery, presently stable

: Kabir Khan has recently undergone a sudden operation and is stable now.According to a leading webloid, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' director was rushed to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai after he complained of severe stomach pain at around 4 am on May 13.The doctors detected stone and hence, he was immediately operated on.Reportedly, Kabir got discharged the very next day, but the doctors have strictly asked him to take rest for at least a week.In the recent past, the director topped the headlines after he was heckled at the Karachi airport by few protesters, who accused him of making anti-Pakistani film 'Phantom.'On the professional front, the director will very soon commence his next directorial venture with none other than Salman Khan, which is apparently titled 'Tube light.'The film is an Sino-Indian venture and Kabir, along with casting director Mukesh Chabra, is looking for the Chinese actors for the film.