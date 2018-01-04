KAALAKAANDI: Get ready for Saif Ali Khan’s BOLD MOVES the next weekend

New Delhi: The trailer released a month ago left us all in curiosity about the upcoming movie ‘Kaalakaandi’ with much admired Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as the leading light.The movie is all set to hit the Indian cinema the coming Friday, that is the 12 th of January 2018.Much appreciated for his versatile roles, the ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ actor comes with a new avatar this time. The poster shows Saif Ali Khan in a yellow fur coat with a funky ponytail hairstyle. The dark circles around his eyes give a zombie look. Along with that, the hands positioned in a wing like structure gives an indication of a free bird who wants to fly the most before dying.Yes! You read that right! Actor Saif Ali Khan will be diagnosed with stomach cancer in the movie as depicted in the trailer. The movie will showcase how a man wants to live his life to the fullest before he dies!Acknowledged by the fact that he has cancer, he makes certain decisions and takes risks. Incidents related to drugs, sex, lust and much more will be the core points adding to the audacity of the movie.It is going to be a black comedy film with unconventional roles performed by the diverse cast of the motion. Saif Ali Khan will be seen with actors like Akshay Oberoi, Deepak Dobriyal, Amyra Dastur, Vijay Raaz, Shobhita Dhulipala and Shehnaaz Treasury in the movie.Kaalakaandi is directed and written by Akshat Verma who is known for his adult comedy movie ‘Delhi Belly’ and produced by Rohit Khattar and Ashi Dua. The word ‘Kaalakaandi’ is Marathi slang for things turned out extremely bad. Let’s see the risks taken by the lead turns out to be fortunate or unfortunate.Before ‘Kaalakaandi’, Actor Saif Ali Khan was seen in the movie ‘Chef’. He is much praised for his movies like ‘Race’, ‘Race 2’, Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Agent Vinod’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and many more.Will this be another hit in the actor’s career?Stay tuned for more updates!