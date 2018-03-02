'KAALA' Teaser: Rajnikanth and Nana Patekar's FACE-OFF is a power-packed entertainment !

: With the teaser of Thalaivar's much awaited film Kaala releasing on Holi, Rajni fans across the country have received the best Holi gift ever.Dhanush revealed the trailer in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on his Twitter account.In the one minute and seventeen seconds long trailer we can see power-packed performance from the adept actors like Nana Patekar , Huma Qureshi and the superstar Rajnikanth himself.The teaser opens with Nana Patekar asking in his usual baritone: "What sort of a name is Kaala?"Kaala depicts a story of a man who flees from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, and goes on to become a powerful don in Dharavi, Mumbai.Kaala or Karikaalan appears in a black shirt and dhoti as messiah of the common people, who fights to prtect the weaker section. Loaded with sassy dialogues and Rajnikanth's uber swag make, this teaser is nothing short of a treat for the fans.The film reveolves around politics and the working class. As Rajni can be heard saying "black is the colour of the working class. Come to my chawl, dirt will appear colourful.", we are guessing that another powerful vs commoner is all set to spin off.The film is slated to hit the screens on April 27, 2018. Stay tuned for more.Check the trailer here: