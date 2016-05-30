Junior B dubs comfort zone as actors' 'doom'

: We really can't tag Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan a versatile one but he has done comedies, drama and even action films in his "not-so bright" career.When asked in which genre he is really comfortable in, the 'Guru' star gave his exclusive "gyaan" to ANI, "I don't think any actor should ever be comfortable in any genre because if you become comfortable then you become complacent and that spells doom for any actor.""You have to remain hungry, you should always believe in room for improvement that you can perform better which ultimately pushes you to improve", added the 40-year-old actor.We really hope all the actors have paid attention to AB's baby important message.Abhishek, who sports funky tattoos in his new film, also revealed that he would love to get inked permanently someday but will only go for a meaningful one, something he can look forward to every morning.On the professional front, Abhishek will soon in a comic role in the third installment of 'Housefull' along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon.The film is a family entertainer and is all set to tickle your funny bone on June 3.