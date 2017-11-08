 Sneak peak! Another poster of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' is out
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Sneak peak! Another poster of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' is out

Sneak peak! Another poster of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' is out

By: || Updated: 08 Nov 2017 08:32 AM
Sneak peak! Another poster of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' is out

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' poster/Image- ANI

Washington: Guess what! Here's the brand new poster of Dwayne Johnson's upcoming fantasy action film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,' the upcoming sequel to 1995's 'Jumanji.'

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the brand new poster and release date of the movie.

"The "Dwayne Johnson... New poster of #Jumanji - Welcome To The Jungle... 29 Dec 2017 release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu," Adarsh captioned the poster.

 



The film follows four high school students who get sucked into a video game and turned into their chosen avatars. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas star in the sequel.

WATCH trailer here:



The new 'Jumanji' is directed by Jake Kasdan. It also stars Alex Wolff, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner. The flick is slated for a December 20 release.

The film is produced by Matt Tolmach and William Teitler.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BJP MLA threatens to oppose 'Padmavati' release

trending now

INDIA
Forgotten prince of Oudh dies lonely death
INDIA
If Padmavati has distorted history, Sanjay Bhansali will have ...
INDIA
Indigo sacks employee for manhandling passenger, Govt. also seeks ...