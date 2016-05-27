Johnny Depp breaks silence over splitsville

Three days after his wife Amber Heard filed for a divorce, Johnny Depp is breaking his silence.A statement released by the actor's rep read, "Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any of the salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation and lies about his personal life. Hopefully the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved quickly," reports E! Online.The 30-year-old actress requested the dissolution of their marriage, three days after Depp's beloved mum Betty passed away, citing "irreconcilable differences."Reportedly, the 'Drive Angry' actress requested for a spousal support, but the 52-year-old actor, who filed his response through his lawyer, asked the judge to reject her claim.The two were married at a private civil ceremony at their home in Los Angeles on February 2015.According to sources, the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.This was the first marriage for Heard and the second for the 'Black Mass' actor, who was previously married to Lori Anne Allison, a make-up artist, from 1983 until 1985.