Jennifer Lawrence was forced to do naked line-up

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she was "degraded and humiliated" by a female Hollywood executive who forced her to lose weight and take part in a naked line-up for a film role.Lawrence said she was asked to go on a crash diet, reports dailymail.co.uk."When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks. Super easy," Lawrence told ELLE's Women magazine."During this time, a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates."After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet," she added.She tried to stand up for herself and told another producer she thought the weight loss demands were not appropriate."He (other producer) said he didn't know why everyone thought I was so fat, he thought I was ‘perfectly f******e'. I let myself be treated a certain way because I felt I had to for my career," she said.Lawrence's comment comes in the wake of a list of revelations by Hollywood's women brigade on their experience of sexual assault by producer Harvey Weinstein.