JEALOUS MUCH?: Kareena Kapoor Khan is chilling over here!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming flick 'Udta Punjab,' has been spotted enjoining with a friend in London.The 35-year-old actress had earlier jetted off to London with hubby Saif Ali Khan, who left the holiday midway and flew to his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, who recently graduated from Columbia University.The pictured that is making rounds on the social media shows the actress dressed casually, posing for a picture with her friend.Recently, Saif and Sara were spotted on a dinner date.Kareena's upcoming flick, that revolves around drug abuse in the affluent north Indian State of Punjab and how the youth have succumbed to it en-masse resulting in a socio-economic decline, is being directed Abhishek Chaubey.The film that also stars Shahid Kapoor and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, is slated to hit the theatres on June 17 2016.