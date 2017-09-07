Jawed Habib APOLOGISED on Durga Puja ad row

The controversy began with an ad of Jawed Habib's salon, showing Goddess Durga having a spa day. He was trolled on social media, but later apologised for the mistake, which he says was made by his master franchisee of West Bengal.Meanwhile, a lawyer named Vinay Pandey filed a case in a Uttar Pradesh court on Wednesday against him for using images of Hindu gods and goddesses in the advertisement to promote his salons.Habib, a veteran in the field of hair education, feels he deserves respect.Jawed took to his Twitter and shared a video apologising to everyone.

