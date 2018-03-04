Janhvi Kapoor's first post after Sridevi's demise will make your hearts heavy

While the entire nation is still reeling with shock after actress Sridevi's sudden demise, the agony of her two daughters Janhvi and Khushi is unfathomable.The seventh day after mother Sridevi's demise, Janhvi pens down a heartfelt letter. The actress will turn 21 on March 7 and on her birthday all that she has asked from her fans is that they love their parents.Janhvi who is supposed to make her Bollywood debut soon, took to her Instagram account and shared some memorable pictures of her mother. But what really gave us a tug at the heart was the long note that she had penned down for her mom.It made us mewl for the searing pain of a young girl who lost her mother just before her first flight is beyond others' imagination.Sharing the profound pain in her heart she writes: "There’s is a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn how to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you are protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it’s you who is doing that. You were a blessing in all our lives we were blessed to have had you for as long as we did. But you weren’t meant for this world. You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That’s why he took you backRecounting the good times that she lived with her mother , she further wrote: "My friends always said I'm perpetually happy, and now I realise it was because of you. Nothing anyone said mattered, no problem was big enough, and no day could ever be dull because I had you. And you loved me. And I didn't have to rely on anyone or anything because the only person I ever needed was you. You are a part of my soul. My best friend. My reason for everything. Your whole life you kept giving, and all I wanted was to do that for you too, Mumma. I want to make you so proud. Every morning, all that I would do was with the hope that one day you'd be as proud of me as I was of you. But I promise I'll wake up every day still with that same thought. Because you're here and I can feel you. You're in me, Khushi and in Papa. The imprint you've left on us is so strong, it might just be enough to keep us going, but never enough to be fully whole. I love you, my everything."Furthermore she wrote a touching caption: :"On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his “Jaan”. She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence.Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough."Well said, Janhvi. Stay Strong.