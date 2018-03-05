 James Ivory becomes oldest-ever Oscar winner
Interestingly, Ivory is also the oldest-ever BAFTA winner as well for the same movie.

James Ivory/Image- ANI

New Delhi: James Ivory, the writer of Oscar nominated 'Call Me By Your Name', has become the oldest Oscar Winner in the history.

The 89-year-old screenwriter won the Academy Award for Adapted Screenplay category.

Earlier on the red carpet, the 89-year-old director-producer threw major support goals.

Instead of going with the conventional white button-down shirt under his tuxedo, Ivory donned a white shirt with a twist -the face of 22-year-old star of the film, Timothee Chalamet printed on it.

Image- ANI

Chalamet is also nominated for the Oscars this year and Ivory decided to root for his actor in this novel manner.

The romantic-drama has been nominated for three more awards, apart from Adapted Screenplay, in 2018 - Best Picture, Original Song and Lead Actor.

Interestingly, Ivory is also the oldest-ever BAFTA winner as well for the same movie.

