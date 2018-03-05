James Ivory becomes oldest-ever Oscar winner

The 89-year-old screenwriter won the Academy Award for Adapted Screenplay category.Earlier on the red carpet, the 89-year-old director-producer threw major support goals.Instead of going with the conventional white button-down shirt under his tuxedo, Ivory donned a white shirt with a twist -the face of 22-year-old star of the film, Timothee Chalamet printed on it.Image- ANIChalamet is also nominated for the Oscars this year and Ivory decided to root for his actor in this novel manner.The romantic-drama has been nominated for three more awards, apart from Adapted Screenplay, in 2018 - Best Picture, Original Song and Lead Actor.Interestingly, Ivory is also the oldest-ever BAFTA winner as well for the same movie.