James Ivory becomes oldest-ever Oscar winner

The 89-year-old screenwriter won the Academy Award for Adapted Screenplay category.
Earlier on the red carpet, the 89-year-old director-producer threw major support goals.
Instead of going with the conventional white button-down shirt under his tuxedo, Ivory donned a white shirt with a twist -the face of 22-year-old star of the film, Timothee Chalamet printed on it.
Image- ANI
Chalamet is also nominated for the Oscars this year and Ivory decided to root for his actor in this novel manner.
The romantic-drama has been nominated for three more awards, apart from Adapted Screenplay, in 2018 - Best Picture, Original Song and Lead Actor.
Interestingly, Ivory is also the oldest-ever BAFTA winner as well for the same movie.
First Published: 05 Mar 2018 07:24 PM