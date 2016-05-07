 'Jagga Jasoos' facing further delay?
New Delhi: Rumours are making the rounds that the release of the upcoming film 'Jagga Jasoos', starring former love-birds Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kalf, will be postponed further.
As per sources, the makers are now thinking of a September release as the previous dates were clashing with Katrina's appearance for the brand that she will be endorsing at Cannes Film Festival.
The movie has been making headlines ever since Ranbir-Katrina broke up and parted ways.
Recently, it was reported that the two exes reunited for dance rehearsals.
The upcoming thriller comedy is being directed by Anurag Basu and is yet to get a new release date.

