Jacqueline Fernandez to STAR opposite Salman Khan in KICK 2 !

However lately, in an interview with a leading daily, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala quashed the rumours.
He said that the script is in progress and once that is finished then only anything can be confirmed. He added that 'Jacqueline' is there in what he is writing, at present.
He also said that after Salman will finish his current films, Kick 2 will go on floors.
Now that is a good news for all the fans who want to see Salman and Jacqueline recreating the 'Kick' magic.
Goals ????????
A post shared by Jacqq (@jacquelineflia) on
Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019.
The wait is over! #DEVILisBACK!! #SajidNadiadwala’s Kick 2 starring @BeingSalmanKhan releases Christmas 2019. @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/UentECm1Tz
— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 7, 2018
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 22 Feb 2018 09:48 AM