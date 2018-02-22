Jacqueline Fernandez to STAR opposite Salman Khan in KICK 2 !









Goals ????????



A post shared by Jul 9, 2015 at 6:28am PDT

A post shared by Jacqq (@jacquelineflia) on

The entertainment world was abuzz with the news of Jacqueline Fernandez not being a part of Salman Khan starrer Kick 2.However lately, in an interview with a leading daily, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala quashed the rumours.He said that the script is in progress and once that is finished then only anything can be confirmed. He added that 'Jacqueline' is there in what he is writing, at present.He also said that after Salman will finish his current films, Kick 2 will go on floors.Now that is a good news for all the fans who want to see Salman and Jacqueline recreating the 'Kick' magic.Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019.