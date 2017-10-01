Jacqueline Fernandez outshines Taapsee Pannu in 'Judwaa 2'

New Delhi: The super talented actress Jacqueline Fernandez has completely nailed it in 'Judwaa 2'.Be it her perfect comic timing in the film or delivering hilarious punch lines throughout the film, Jacqueline did everything with so much ease.The beautiful actress makes you realize how she's the perfect choice for Karisma Kapoor and even her hotness quotient seems to have overshadowed Taapsee Pannu in the film.Her lively persona was very well accepted by the critics as well as cine-goers and has been garnering love from one and all.With 'Judwaa 2",'Jacqueline has added two new songs 'Oonchi Hai Building 2.0' and 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12' to her already existing list of chartbusters.The actress has once again mesmerized everyone with her impeccable dance moves in both the songs.Even her chemistry with co-actor Varun Dhawan was loved by the audience after their appearance which they made together in 'Dishoom.'The chemistry which the duo shared through their respective social media accounts where they were seen sharing fun-filled preparations, rehearsals and workout videos from 'Judwaa 2">Judwaa 2' sets made the pair worth watching for.Both the actors, who are known for their jovial nature, their breathtaking dance moves and fitness indulgences, are one of the hottest pairs to feature.While Fernandez does her bit convincingly and with confidence, it was Pannu, who looked trampled and lost in 'Judwaa 2"