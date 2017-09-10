Jacqueline Fernandez laughs off rumours about unfollowing Alia Bhatt!

Both the actresses have been finding this news extremely funny and have been often heard telling their friends that they are rather intrigued about where all this news is coming from.A source revealed, "Both Jacqueline and Alia have had a hearty laugh over the matter. They both follow each other on Twitter. But Jacqueline has never followed Alia on Instagram. The news came in as a surprising revelation for the ladies as well."The source further revealed, "Jacqueline and Alia are known to be extremely cordial with each other. Whenever they meet the actresses get along really well."On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in 'Judwaa 2' alongside Varun Dhawan, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in pivotal role.On the other hand, Alia will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Raazi', produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions.