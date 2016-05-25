I've become infamous for falling in love: Pulkit Samrat

Actor Pulkit Samrat says he has now become “infamous” for falling in love too many times. The actor, who will be seen romancing Yami Gautam in upcoming film “Junooniyat”, quipped that he has fallen in love many times.When asked if he has ever been in love, Pulkit told reporters, “Love may fall kar kar kay badnaam ho chuka hun (I have become infamous for falling in love so many times.”The “Fukrey” star was speaking at the trailer launch of the film here yesterday. The Vivek Agnihotri-directed romantic-drama brings back the pairing of Pulkit and Yami after their recent hit, “Sanam Re”.There are rumours that Pulkit and Yami are seeing each other. The “Vicky Donor” actress at the launch said she relates with her character in the film, who is a Punjabi and is keen to see how the audience reacts to it.“I relate with her Punjabi-ness. She is a local Amritsari girl… I am really looking forward to the response because nobody has seen me like that before.I can totally relate to the character through this perspective.” Agnihotri, whose film “Buddha in a traffic jam” released recently, said he had to shoot in extreme conditions in places like Kashmir, Shimla with lots of logistical problem.Pulkit said the cast and crew got great help from the Army during the shoot. “We got a lot of support from the army.It was very difficult to get permission and shoot at the places we shot at. The army helped us a lot, provided us with a lot of stuff to keep us warm. Most of the locations that you see where the army base is set up in the movie, they are all real locations.” “Junooniyat” is scheduled to release on June 24.