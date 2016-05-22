Iulia Vantur BREAKS SILENCE over getting MARRIED to 'Dabangg' Khan

Mumbai: Silencing all the gossip-mongers, superstar Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur says she has no 'immediate' plans to settle down.



There were speculations that Salman is planning to get married to Vantur later this year.



The Romanian TV presenter rubbished all such reports, besides not even acknowledging her bond with the Bollywood's “Kick” star or mentioning him in the post.



She took to Instagram and Twitter on Saturday to clear the air. Her Twitter account is unverified, but Salman is following her on the micro-blogging site.



Her post read: “Dear friends, I didn’t feel the need to react to any rumours. But now I think I should state clearly that I was never married and I am in no hurry to wear my wedding dress. God bless us all.”



Vantur and Salman have been reportedly dating each other for some time.



For years, Salman and his family members have been questioned about his wedding plans. Vantur's appearance with Salman at actress Preity Zinta’s reception sparked off a frenzy leading to intense speculations about the duo planning to marry soon.



The "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" star's love life has always been under scrutiny. He has earlier famously dated Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sangeeta Bijlani and Somy Ali.



