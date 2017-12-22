Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor wrap up first schedule of 'Dhadak'



And the first shooting schedule of #Dhadak concludes in Rajasthan... Stars Janhvi and Ishaan... An adaptation of Marathi blockbuster #Sairat... Directed by Shashank Khaitan... 6 July 2018 release. #धड़क pic.twitter.com/XATK9UIL9t

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2017

Debutants Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have completed the first stage of their blooming Bollywood careers as the 'Dhadak' team wrapped up the first schedule of the movie.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and also shared a picture from the sets.'Dhadak' is an official remake of the hit-Marathi movie 'Sairat' directed by Nagraj Manjule. The Hindi remake is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan, previously known for directing 'Badrinath ki Dulhania'.The film was announced when Karan unveiled the poster of the movie on November 15.Sridevi's daughter will be facing the camera for the first time with this film, however, Shahid Kapoor's brother has already worked in Majid Majidi's film 'Beyond The Clouds.'The film is a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018.