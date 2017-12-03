Ishaan-Jhanvi's 'journey' of 'Dhadak' begins

Finally, the "journey" of Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Bollywood "begins today", with 'Dhadak' in Udaipur.Excited to announce the news, movie's producer Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle and posted the picture of the two sitting with their backs against the railing and a clapboard in the center.The ace filmmaker wrote, "The journey of #DHADAK begins today!! JAHNVI and ISHAAN .....@ShashankKhaitan"The movie, which is official adaptation of the Marathi film 'Sairat,' is being directed by Shashank Khaitan.The film was announced when Karan unveiled the poster of the movie on November 15.Sridevi's daughter will be facing the camera for the first time with this film, however Shahid Kapoor's brother has already worked in Majid Majidi's film 'Beyond The Clouds.'The film is a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018.