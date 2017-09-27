Is Salman Khan ready to become FATHER?







But now there is big good news for his fans. Wait! It’s not that he is getting married. The good news is.. Salman is all set to embrace “fatherhood”. Yes! The actor might say that he is not a husband material and therefore he maintains a distance from marriage, but he also admits that he is more of a father material.We are familiar with Salman’s love for children. His videos with his little sister Arpita Khan’s son Ahil became internet sensation. And now the star might be having own child through surrogacy. The actor, in a statement to an entertainment portal, opened up his wish to become a father.In a statement to newspaper Times of India, Salman had said, “I do want to have a child, but with child, the mother comes. And when the mother comes, big complications happen as I am not the husband material. I am the father type. It will be unfair for anyone to think that I will change him. I will not change. I sometimes feel surrogate type ka ho jaye, but then look how close we are to our mothers so when the kid grows up he or she will ask maa kaun? They will then think that my father for his own selfish reasons has kept us without a mother. And then my parents too would like to see my children. So it’s all very complex.”Earlier, Filmmaker Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Tusshar Kapoor had children through surrogate mother. Earlier this year, Karan Johar announced that he had twins through surrogacy named Yash and Roohi. Actor Tusshar Kapoor also became a single parent to a boy, born through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and surrogacy in June, 2016. Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan opted for surrogacy for the birth of their third child AbRam. Aamir and wife Kiran Rao welcomed son Azad in December 2011.However, it might be difficult for a likely to be single parent like Salman as a new bill introduced in Lok Sabha last year is seeking a ban on commercial surrogacy.On work front, Salman is currently shooting for the film “Tiger Zinda Hai” opposite Katrina Kaif.