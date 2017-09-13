Is Karan Johar's 'Dear talent' tweet aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

Dear talent ...I wish you would stay away from overconfidence and delusion....they are constantly conspiring against you...don't you see it?
"Dear talent... I wish you would stay away from overconfidence and delusion... They are constantly conspiring against you... Don't you see it?" wrote Johar. The post comes days after Kangana Ranaut's appearance on the show "Aap Ki Adalat", where she bared her soul about her relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan and also went on to say that she is not afraid of Johar.
Kangana and Johar had a fall-out when she called him 'the flag bearer of nepotism' in the industry during an appearance on his chat show. The comment did not go down well with the director, who slammed the actor for playing the 'victim and woman' card. Johar was criticised recently for chanting 'nepotism rocks' at an award show but apologised later, saying it was in bad taste on his part.
Kangana's recent spate of interviews have once again ruffled feathers with some criticizing her for raking up personal issues on a public platform.
Well, her upcoming movie 'Simran' is all set to release this Friday. She bags another challenging role this time. Are you excited ?
First Published: 13 Sep 2017 09:07 AM