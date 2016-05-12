 Irrfan's funny take on Kangana Ranaut's film refusal
Updated: 12 May 2016 10:39 AM
Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who believes in being associated with solo lead projects perhaps, refused to do a film titled 'Divine Lovers' opposite Irrfan Khan.

When questioned about losing an opportunity to work with Kangana, Irrfan said: "I don't know whether I can do Divine Lovers with her or not. Kangana has now gone so out of reach that I will work with her only if I wish to be a heroine. So, if I come across a script wherein she plays the hero and I the heroine, I will certainly do it."

Kangana rejected director Sai Kabir's film 'Divine Love' stating she is only interested in doing solo leads.

