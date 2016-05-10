Irrfan unveils first poster of 'Madaari'

Actor Irrfan shared the first official poster of his upcoming socio-political drama "Madaari", which has been directed by Nishikant Kamat.The poster shows the 49-year-old actor sporting an intense look. The tagline of the film is "Sshhh... Desh so raha hai".The film is reportedly based on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It has been shot in Delhi, Rajasthan, Dehradun, Shimla and Mumbai.The movie also stars Jimmy Shergill and marks actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's debut as a producer, who also shared the poster on his Twitter page.The movie is set to arrive in theatres on June 10.