Irrfan Khan, Big B's clash at box office averted

Irrfan Khan's “Madaari”, which was releasing alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan's “TE3N” on June 10, has been pushed forward.“Madaari”, which explores a father-son relationship, will now be releasing on July 15. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, "Madaari" also features Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role.“As the director of this film, I want complete justice to be done to the subject of the movie. Hence I am convinced with the producer's decision of postponing the release date," Kamat said in a statement.The “Talvar” star also agrees with the move by the film's makers.Irrfan, who has turned producer with the film, said: “I am in agreement with the decision of the makers to change the release date of 'Madaari'".The film's trailer, which released 10 days ago, has resonated very well with audiences across the country.Earlier, the film was locked to release with "TE3N", which narrates an emotionally explosive journey of three people who find their fates intertwined in their quest for justice and redemption.Irrfan had then shared that he is not fretting over the box office clash as there is “a large number of audience base” to cater to both the movies.