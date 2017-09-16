 ‘Interstellar’ actor Casey Affleck finalises divorce from Summer Phoenix
Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck splits with wife Summer Phoenix after 10 years of marriage.

Updated: 16 Sep 2017 04:19 PM
Hollywood actor Casey Affleck with wife Summer Phoenix

Los Angeles: TV and Hollywood actor Casey Affleck has finalised a divorce from actress Summer Phoenix after a private settlement.

A judge signed off on his divorce from Phoenix on Friday, according to court documents obtained by people.com.

The Oscar winner, 40, will pay Phoenix spousal and child support as part of a prearranged confidential settlement.








According to previous court documents, they separated in November 2015 after nearly 10 years of marriage and 16 years of being together. They announced their split publicly last March.

They have two sons.

"Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have amicably separated. They remain very close friends," Affleck's representative said in a statement at the time.













Casey Affleck has worked in movies like, 'American Pie 2', 'Good Will Hunting', 'Hamlet', 'The Last Kiss', 'Gone Baby Gone', 'The Killer inside me', 'Interstellar', 'A Ghost Story', 'Triple 9' and 'Manchester by the sea'.

