 Internet Sensation Priya Prakash beats Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif in Google search !
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Internet Sensation Priya Prakash beats Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif in Google search !

Internet Sensation Priya Prakash beats Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif in Google search !

Priya has been searched more than top Bollywood actresses on Google over the past day.

By: || Updated: 13 Feb 2018 03:18 PM
Internet Sensation Priya Prakash beats Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif in Google search !

Priya Prakash Varrier has taken the internet with a storm

New Delhi: Priya Prakash , the girl who exploded the internet to chaos by just a wink of hers, is soaring high on the popularity meter. It has been more than 48 hours , but this digital bomb that she exploded right before Valentine's Day seems to only trigger chain reactions.

Within hours she has surpassed the Bollywood beauties like Sunny Leone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt on being the most searched person on Google over the past day.

Image: Google Trends (comparison) Image: Google Trends (comparison)

The blue line indicates Priya's search graph. We can clearly see that she zoomed past Sunny Leone on February 12 and rose again on February 13 from 8:10 AM.

On Instagram the number of her followers has reached 2.1 million and is increasing at an exponential rate. Today morning her account also got the much coveted blue tick that indicates verified account. There are many TV celebs who still do not have a verified account.  The video that she shared on her Instagram account has crossed 6 million views.



Thank you for all the love and support????


A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on






Priya Prakash Varrier who is an actress from Kerala is making her debut from Oru Adaar Love. The images going viral are stills from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the movie. Even before her debut, netizens have made her a star already.

Apparently, the internet's obsession with this beautiful wink is not ending anytime sooner before the Valentine's eve.



For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Mallika Sherawat ASKS HELP from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

trending now

INDIA
Tripura would soon be 20th BJP-ruled state in country, ...
VIDEO
Stents used for heart surgeries become cheaper
VIDEO
Huge revelation by J&K's Deputy CM: Terrorist didn't ...