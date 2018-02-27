 Internet loses calm over Chicago West's first selfie with Kim K
Kim K, as she is affectionately called, offered fans a closer look at baby Chicago and fans are already seeing a resemblance between the star and her youngest daughter.

By: || Updated: 27 Feb 2018 11:27 PM
Image- ANI

London: Internet is losing its calm over a recent selfie shared by Kim Kardashian with her newest daughter, Chicago West.

Kim K, as she is affectionately called, offered fans a closer look at baby Chicago and fans are already seeing a resemblance between the star and her youngest daughter.

One user wrote, Chicago West is such a beaut! @KimKardashian twin literally!!! Thanks for sharing her with the world Kimmy! #KUWTK"





"She is adorable ?? definitely looks like a Kardashian", wrote another.





One fan tweeted, "Chicago West is so CUTE ?? Kanye and Kim make adorable babies".





Another tweet read, "Chicago West is like 2 months old and she's 10x prettier than me".





Another fan tweeted, "chicago west is so cute im crying".





The barely-two-month-old baby looked flawless swaddled in her mother's arm, in the picture with an animal filter.





West was born to the Kim K and rapper beau Kanye West on January 15, 2018, through surrogacy.

