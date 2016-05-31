INTERESTING: Emraan Hashmi's wife allows him to kiss in a film only on THIS CONDITION!

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who has earned the nickname "serial kisser" for his on-screen kisses, says that his wife Parveen still sulks about his kisses and calms down only after Emraan gifts her a bag for every film he kisses in.At the launch of his book, "The Kiss Of Life", Emraan was asked about his wife's reaction to his kisses. Emraan said, "She still sulks. She doesn't hit me as hard now, earlier it used to be with a bag, now it's just with the hand. So she has kind of come down over the years."Does Emraan calm her down by buying her expensive jewellery? "Always buy her bags, for every kiss, for every film. She has got a cupboard full of bags, there's one cupboard dedicated to bags," he said.Considering the numerous kisses he shared with Nargis Fakhri in his last release "Azhar", did he have to actually buy that many bags? Emraan said, "As many times, but bag is only once. We've had a barter deal; that way I told her that I'll be broke."Don't take money for everything, take money for the film and buy a bag from it."Emraan started his career with numerous kissing scenes in almost all of his films such as "Murder", "Zeher", "Aksar", "Aashiq Banaya Apne" and "Gangster" among others and earned the title of "serial kisser".When films such as "Shanghai", where he didn't kiss, flopped, it was reported that kisses were lucky for his films. When asked about it, he said, "Thankfully some films where I have not kissed have also flopped and some where I've kissed have also flopped."Upon being asked to write a book a love guru, he said, "I got rejected like three times, so that's the love guru for you. I think I'd make a disastrous book... I'll think about it, I'll actually give it a thought."Emraan will next be seen in the film "Raaz Reboot".