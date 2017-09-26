'Indu Sarkar' to be screened at 4th Indian Film Festival in Russia

On the occasion of the opening ceremony of the fourth Indian Film Festival of Russia, Bhandarkar along with veteran actress Hema Malini will be felicitated for their contribution to Indian cinema and their popularity in Russia.They would be awarded by H.E Pankaj Saran, the ambassador of India to Russia and the Deputy Minister of Culture, Russia, Obrivalin Sergei Nikolaivitch.The film starring Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Choudhary, Anupam Kher and Neil Nitin Mukesh was recently screened at Bollywood Film Festival, Norway as the opening film of the festival.Elated Bhandarkar said, "I am humbled that 'Indu Sarkar' is getting associated with such prestigious platforms and happy that people are appreciating the film".