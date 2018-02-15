 'Incredibles 2' first trailer out
'Incredibles 2' first trailer out

London: Disney has released the first trailer for its much-awaited film, 'Incredibles 2'.

The one-minute-30-second-long footage was revealed during the broadcast of Winter Olympics on Wednesday night.

The trailer focuses on the normal life of Parrs, a family blessed with the superpowers - well, as normal as it could be with superheroes running around in the house'.

 



In the trailer, Mr. Incredible can be seen juggling the household chores and managing children while Elastigir concentrates on saving the world.

The movie is based on the life of Parrs, a family blessed with superpowers. Its prequel, the first in the series, was released in 2004. A huge part of the video focuses on Jack-Jack - the newest and most-loved member of the incredible family.

Earlier in November, a comical teaser of the flick showed Jack-Jack exhibiting some unknown powers. In the new trailer, he can be seen teleporting and transforming into a monster.

The animated Disney-Pixar film is slated to release on June 15.

