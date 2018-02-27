IN PICS: While Sridevi was in Dubai, Boney Kapoor was at this party in Mumbai

As Dubai authorities have handed the case of Sridevi to Dubai Public Prosecution which has taken Boney Kapoor for an interrogation, masses back in India are growing suspicious. As the mystery over her death continues, husband Boney Kapoor’s short trip to India and back to Dubai before her death, looms clouds of doubt over him too./ Image: Manav Manglani
On February 20, Sridevi and Boney along with daughter Khushi were in Dubai to attend the wedding of Mohit Marwah, their nephew. On February 21 he left Sridevi in Dubai alone to attend birthday party of media moghul Manmohan Shetty and was spotted in Mumbai at Manmohan Shetty's birthday party with the other who's who of the industry. On February 24 he allegedly headed back to Dubai, the same day on which Sridevi died at apparently 11:30 pm.
After attending the party on 21, Boney stayed for two more days in India. Reports have it that he went back to Dubai after two days on 24th to surprise Sridevi and to ask her out on dinner. Reports also have it that Sridevi stayed back in Dubai for a painting exhibition in which her paintings were to be auctioned.