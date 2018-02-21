 IN PICS: Purab Kohli's UNSEEN wedding pictures are out !
Purab and Lucy got married in a traditional Indian way on February 15th.

Updated: 21 Feb 2018 08:58 AM
Purab Kohli and Amrita Puri.

New Delhi: Rock On fame actor Purab Kohli and long-time UK based girlfriend Lucy Payton , tied the nuptial knot on February 15 in Goa.

Purab Kohli and Lucy had their first 'love' child 'Inaaya'  before their marriage in the year 2016. Now when Inaaya is two, her mom and dad have got hitched.

Having a child before marriage is not an easy thing to do in India. However , Purab went against all odds and surprised one and all when he announced the birth of his little daughter Inaaya, before marriage.

We came across some unseen pictures of their marriage.  Photographer Ramit Batra shared these from his Instagram handle. Check out how adorable Lucy looks in this Indian avatar. Click the arrow for more images.




(Courtesy: Ramit Batra)

Previously, Amrita Puri, a very close friend of Purab too shared the image of the groom.




