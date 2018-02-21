IN PICS: Purab Kohli's UNSEEN wedding pictures are out !

Purab Kohli and Lucy had their first 'love' child 'Inaaya' before their marriage in the year 2016. Now when Inaaya is two, her mom and dad have got hitched.
Having a child before marriage is not an easy thing to do in India. However , Purab went against all odds and surprised one and all when he announced the birth of his little daughter Inaaya, before marriage.
We came across some unseen pictures of their marriage. Photographer Ramit Batra shared these from his Instagram handle. Check out how adorable Lucy looks in this Indian avatar. Click the arrow for more images.
Model, VJ & Actor @purab_kohli is officially hitched to his longtime girlfriend Lucy! Look at these two having a fun evening together! Here’s wishing them a happily ever after! 💖💕🙂 #sartajsingh #mandown . . . . 📸@ramitbatraphotography www.ramitbatra.com #destinationwedding #indianwedding #photographer #rum1t #india #ramitbatraphotography #pow #celebrity #weddingphotography #weddingsutra #goa @weddingsutra @shaadisaga @popxo.wedding @wedwise @zankyouindia @shaadiwish
(Courtesy: Ramit Batra)
Previously, Amrita Puri, a very close friend of Purab too shared the image of the groom.
