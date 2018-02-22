 IMPPA Restates Its Stand On Ban Of Pakistani Actors
Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) is against the view of allowing Pak artists in Bollywood and passed a resolution to ban actors of Pakistani descent from the Indian film industry in the wake of Uri attack in September 2017

New Delhi: Turns out, Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) is not retracting its stand on the issue of Pakistani actors working in India, anytime soon.

The president of IMPPA, T.P. Aggarwal, talked to ANI about the matter and said that the organisation had opposed the paying of Rs 5 crore to Pakistani artist, Fawad Khan, for a Karan Johar movie.

He further claimed that the IMPPA is against the view of allowing Pak artists in Bollywood.

For the unversed, the IMPPA had passed a resolution to ban actors of Pakistani descent from the Indian film industry in the wake of Uri attack in September 2017.

Several films, including 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', received a lot of criticism from political parties post the attacks, which saw 18 Indian jawans dead.

