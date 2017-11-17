IMPPA on 'Padmavati' row: We should trust Sanja Leela Bhansali

"We should trust Sanjay Leela Bhansali if he has given in written," said T.P. Aggarwal, President of Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), while talking about the recently surfaced letters that were exchanged between Bhansali and Shree Rajput Sabha leader Giriraj Singh Lotwara in January.When members of a fringe Rajput group attacked the sets of 'Padmavati' in January, Bhansali Productions had sent a letter to Rajput Sabha leader Giriraj Singh Ji Lotwara, clarifying that 'there is no romantic dream sequence' between Rani Padmavati and Allaudin Khilji.Dated January 29, 2017, the letter from Bhansali Productions stated, "As discussed with you, this is to specifically clarify that there is no romantic dream sequence or any objectionable/romantic scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film. We are confident that Mewar Rajputana will be proud of the film made on their revered queen. We do not want to hurt any sentiments and would appreciate if all the social organisations and the local people support us in making this film and making their queen revered by the world.""Request you to please ensure that moving forward there is no untoward action against our production, crew and cast in lieu of the said issue from members of your association and other Rajput associations.We look forward for your cooperation," the letter added.In response to Bhansali's letter, the Rajput Sabha leader, in their acknowledgement said, "We appreciate your positive approach and action taken to resolve the dispute and satisfy the agitating minds of the patriots and respect for women galore and sacrifices of the great queen Padmani to protect this sanctity of all women folks who laid down their life for the cause of the Nation and Rajputana."Aggarwal further stated that he has seen both the letters."Directors spend a lot of money to make a movie and if they are not able to release it, it is a waste for them to run such business. If anyone has a problem with the movie, they should not see it. It is upto the Censor Board to decide if the movie should release or not," Aggarwal told new agency ANI.The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups for allegedly tampering with historical facts.The Karni Sena had earlier demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and also thrashed Bhansali.The Karni Sena activists have amped up the act by staging protests in various parts of the country, covering Bangalore in the South as well.The protests have turned even more violent, as acts of vandalism in Rajasthan's Kota were reported on Tuesday.