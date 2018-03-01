 I'm well, have no heart ailment: Rajkumar Santoshi
Santoshi was admitted in hospital on Wednesday evening.

01 Mar 2018
Image: PTI

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi on Thursday said he is well and has no heart ailment, contrary to media reports. He is, however, admitted to a hospital here for routine tests.

"I am well and have no heart ailment. I had gone to Nanavati Hospital for a routine check up. Thank you for your concern. I value it," Santoshi said in a statement.

Santoshi was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening, and he will be under observation till Saturday morning. He is there for routine tests, his spokesperson told IANS.

The filmmaker is well-known for helming films like "Ghayal", "Damini", "Andaz Apna Apna", "Ghatak", "Pukar", "The Legend of Bhagat Singh" and "Phata Poster Nikhla Hero".

