I'll tweet when I'm getting married: Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says he will 'tweet' the news when he decides to get married -- and has urged the media to stop hounding him and his family members with the question.For years, Salman and his family members have been questioned about his wedding plans. His latest link-up is with Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur, with whom he was seen at Preity Zinta's party too.At an event here on Friday, when Salman was asked to comment on his wedding plans, he said: "That's my thing! When I want to get married, I will get married. I don't need to tell you when I am getting married. When I am getting married, I will tweet it."That is something I will keep it to me and my fans."The "Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo" actor seemed fed up of the query -- more so after he was asked to comment on a recent spat that his brother Sohail Khan ended up having with a mediaperson for being pushed to answer questions on Salman's wedding plans.The "Dabangg" star's love life has always been under scrutiny. He has earlier famously dated Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai, Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali and Katrina Kaif.