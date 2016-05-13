I'll take a script where Kangana is hero, I am heroine: jokes Irrfan Khan

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently bagged her third National award for her flick ' Tanu Weds Manu,' has always maintained her stand for being the hero in a film.Recently, talking about sharing the screen space with the 29-year-old actress, Irrfan Khan sarcastically said, "Only I know if I will be able to play a divine lover or not, the film is far away as it is in a confused state."The 49-year-old actor added, "And Kangana is out of reach now. If I want to play a heroine opposite her, I will do the film. If there is a script, wherein she will be the hero and I will be the heroine, then I'll definitely do it."On the work front, Irrfan will be next seen in Ron Howard directorial 'Inferno' and in 'Madari.'