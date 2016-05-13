I'll take a script where Kangana is hero, I am heroine: jokes Irrfan Khan

Recently, talking about sharing the screen space with the 29-year-old actress, Irrfan Khan sarcastically said, "Only I know if I will be able to play a divine lover or not, the film is far away as it is in a confused state."
The 49-year-old actor added, "And Kangana is out of reach now. If I want to play a heroine opposite her, I will do the film. If there is a script, wherein she will be the hero and I will be the heroine, then I'll definitely do it."
On the work front, Irrfan will be next seen in Ron Howard directorial 'Inferno' and in 'Madari.'
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 13 May 2016 10:38 AM