If I would direct a film, I would not act in it: Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan says that if he directs a film, he would not act in it.

While discussing about the film being a director's medium at the launch of the MAMI Film Club here on Monday evening, Aamir said: "As an actor you tend to trust your director, but in my initial days I have worked with directors where our sensibilities didn't match"."So, I suffered throughout the shooting of the film. So, after that I am very careful with the choice of directors that I make... If I would direct a film, I would not act in it," he added.The "PK" star will next be seen on screen in the film "Dangal".Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the film will feature Aamir in the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who taught wrestling to his daughters Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat. Geeta was India's first female wrestler to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where she clinched the gold medal (55 kg) while Babita won the silver (51 kg).Aamir plays both the younger and older characters of Phogat in the film, and he had put on weight up to 95 kg to play the older part and then also lost the weight."Dangal" is scheduled to release on December 23.