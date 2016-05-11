 I was avoided by all on 'Udta Punjab' set: Alia Bhatt
I was avoided by all on 'Udta Punjab' set: Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt, who plays a migrant Bihari labourer in Abhishek Chaubey's film “Udta Punjab”, says she was avoided on the sets of the film as she was unrecognizable in her look.

"When we started shooting, I walked on to the sets and I was avoided by all. Nobody realised that it was me. Suddenly when I spoke to Chaubey, everybody realised and took five steps back. They felt they had made a blunder," said Alia at the launch of the song “Ikk Kudi” from the film.

Composed by Amit Trivedi, "Ikk Kudi" is a slow Punjabi song that directly touches the heart. The video of the track shows Alia, who plays an aspiring hockey player, striving to get her first chance to display her talent and how she eventually gets one.

Speaking about her character, Alia said: "If a character is angry or upset or distraught, Alia doesn't have anything to do with it because it is the character. I am comfortable doing whatever my character wants me to do."

"Udta Punjab" also stars Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Phantom Productions, it is set to release on June 17.

