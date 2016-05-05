I stand by her in all her legal battles: Kangana's father

Actress Kangana Ranaut is undergoing a legal battle with actor Hrithik Roshan and her father Amardeep Ranaut says that she has shown courage in every sphere of her life and he is proud of her.Kangana's father accompanied her along with other family members to the national capital to receive the National Award for her film "Tanu Weds Manu Returns."Speaking about her daughter’s success and her legal battle with Hrithik, the senior Ranaut told IANS: “I am very proud of my daughter’s achievements. She has shown exemplary courage in every sphere of her life and I stand by her in all her legal battles.”Issues between the two actors surfaced when Kangana hinted at Hrithik being her 'ex', saying in an interview that she fails to understand "why exes do silly things to get your attention".