I learnt so much from you: Gauri Shinde to Sridevi



You will always be my first..love. @SrideviBKapoor I learnt so much from u.U made me believe in myself &ur the reason I made my 2nd.thanku❤️

— Gauri Shinde (@gauris) May 23, 2016

Director Gauri Shinde, who is currently working on her second film with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has credited actress Sridevi for it.Shinde ventured into Bollywood in 2012 with her first directorial "English Vinglish" starring Sridevi, who made her comeback after 15 years on the silver screen through the film.The director took to Twitter to share that Sridevi will always be her first love."You will always be my first..love. Sridevi B Kapoor. I learnt so much from you. You made me believe in myself and you are the reason I made my second (film). Thank you," Shinde tweeted.Sridevi, who portrayed a taken for granted homemaker in the comedy-drama film, thanked shinde for making her feel good about herself and also wished her good luck for her second film, which also features actress Alia Bhatt."Thank you so much Gauri Shinde for making me feel good about myself again. I am sure your second one will be better than the first. All the best," Sridevi tweeted.