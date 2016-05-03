I haven't done anything wrong: Pratyusha's boyfriend

Mumbai: Rahul Raj Singh, boyfriend of the deceased Pratyusha Bannerjee, accused of abetting her suicide and currently out on anticipatory bail, says he is waiting for the truth to be revealed.

He also claims innocence in the tragic death of his girlfriend.“I have not done any thing wrong. I love her,and I am going to live with her memories forever,” he said.Rahul won’t say anything more in his defence at the moment.“I’ll speak when truth is out. I don’t want to prove anything,” he added.He still can’t believe Pratyusha is gone.“I lost my baby.She is my life. I want justice.And truth will come out one day sir.My motive of living now is my Pratyusha.I love her way tooo much. It’s still hard to believe she is not there with me, that I can’t talk to her,” said Rahul.Rahul is confident he will be proven innocent.“I am just waiting for the truth to come out. Truth always prevails. Sometimes it takes a little longer.I can wait,” he said.Pratyusha committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Goregaon residence on April 1.