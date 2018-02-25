'I HATE Sridevi for DYING' : Ram Gopal Varma



Never hated God more than today ..The bastard just extinguished the brightest of lights ..my heart goes out to Boney Kapoor

Is Sridevi really dead? Can somebody wake me up and tell me that it’s just a bad dream?🙏🙏🙏



Can somebody tell me how in hell can she just go away like that??? pic.twitter.com/CQkp00z60Y

I HATE GOD FOR KILLING SRIDEVI and I HATE SRIDEVI FOR DYING and here is the reason https://t.co/hsxyNeOmRR



One of the main reasons for me coming into films was my desire to see her up close in real ..Kshanakshanam film was my love letter to Sridevi https://t.co/hsxyNeOmRR pic.twitter.com/feSm4ErxCG

Why are you crying Sridevi? We are the only ones who should be doing that for what you did to us! pic.twitter.com/TNhllCImRk



Me and Sridevi with Lord Balaji pic.twitter.com/C2harKgHkk

Aey Balaji why did u take only her away and left me here? pic.twitter.com/agH3MrZTTS



Kshanakshanam shooting lo oka adbhutamaina expression ichchinanduku thana kaallaki dannam peduthunte addukuntunna Venkatesh pic.twitter.com/79sRBfBuBU

Amma brahmma devudo ..neekem poyye kaalamochchiro .. naa kompa munchinaavuro pic.twitter.com/F0BHmWJ9xD



Venkatesh,Me and Sridevi pic.twitter.com/w6CkPlE49w



At this grief stricken moment of the demise of Sridevi ,neither me nor @iamnagarjuna are in a state of mind to release the title and release date poster of #NagRGV4 ..it will be announced later pic.twitter.com/jpevQwC0tp

Postponing #NagRGV4FL due to untimely demise of our favorite actress #Sridevi garu. Stay tuned for the updated time and date.

- Team #Company pic.twitter.com/9HCbK3uidB

I think God is just an arrogant M F and once in a while needlessly shows off his power by abruptly killing who we think to be super humans like Bruce Lee and Sridevi ..I so wish Bruce will give him two kicks one for himself and one for Sridevi pic.twitter.com/aFDIy7HcKx



The best song I ever shot in my career is this https://t.co/G6XRL4vah9 she brought life to each and every nuance of @mmkeeravaani ‘s song ..The entire choreography is just in her facial expressions pic.twitter.com/S19GfZSbsZ

This will be my last and final tweet on Sridevi and from now on I will just imagine she’s still alive and well.. Sridevi gaaru, nenu mimmalni intha gaa navvinchina tharvaatha kooda meeru nanninthagaa yedipinchadam chaala anyaayam 😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/hAJaWqzgUB



Veteran actress Sridevi passed away on Sunday early morning leaving behind a nation 1.3 billion shocked and aggrieved people.Out of all those who are reeling in shock, Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma apparently is the person who has been severely disturbed by the news.The filmmaker who has directed Sridevi in film Kshana Kshanam, was totally in shock. In a series of tweets he expressed his hatred towards God for taking Sridevi away from this planet. He expressed hatred for Sridevi for dying and leaving behind a miserable world.He wrote a long Facebook note in which he expressed how her beauty had struck him badly and how he would die to catch a glimpse of the actress.He said his movie Kshana Kshanam was his "love-letter" for the "scintillating and sensuous actress".Check out his Facebook note:Check out his series of tweets. The filmmaker has been tweeting continuously right since he got the news.Well, there is no denying that Sridevi was the first love, teenage crush and fascination of innumerable people. This is the reason the entire country is mourning today.