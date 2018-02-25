 'I HATE Sridevi for DYING' : Ram Gopal Varma
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma pens down his abundant love for Sridevi; says his film Kshana Kshanam was his "love-letter" for her.

25 Feb 2018

New Delhi: Veteran actress Sridevi passed away on Sunday early morning leaving behind a nation 1.3 billion shocked and aggrieved people.

Out of all those who are reeling in shock, Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma apparently is the person who has been severely disturbed by the news.

The filmmaker who has directed Sridevi in film Kshana Kshanam, was totally in shock. In a series of tweets he expressed his hatred towards God for taking Sridevi away from this planet. He expressed hatred for Sridevi for dying and leaving behind a miserable world.

He wrote a long Facebook note in which he expressed how her beauty had struck him badly and how he would die to catch a glimpse of the actress.

He said his movie Kshana Kshanam was his "love-letter" for the "scintillating and sensuous actress".

Well, there is no denying that Sridevi was the first love, teenage crush and fascination of innumerable people. This is the reason the entire country is mourning today.

