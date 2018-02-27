I can't wait to meet my secret admirer: Krystle D'Souza

is getting gifts from her secret admirer ahead of her birthday on March 1. The actress says she is overwhelmed with the gifts and would like to meet the admirer.The actress has been receiving a lot of bouquets and letters on the sets of her show "Belan Waali Bahu", which is aired on Colors channel."This year, I am really looking forward to my birthday, the reason being my beloved fans who are making me feel like a princess everyday with their sweet surprises in the form of letter, gifts and flowers," Krystle said in a statement."I am overwhelmed by this gesture and the love my fans have for me. I can't wait to meet my secret admirer on my birthday," she added.The actress has also featured in TV shows like "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai" and "Ek Nayi Pehchaan".