I am more than happy to let go off Bollywood: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut while speaking to a leading daily expressed her anguish towards those asking her to mind her business. She said, "Most people expect me to be like, now that you're promoting, just stick to your business. But the point is, who are you to tell me what my business is? If I am entirely here only for movies then why did I reject Khan films? Why don't I care to work with Karan Johar? Why don't I go get awards, if just that's my business? But I don't care about my business, can't you tell? So who are you to tell me what my business should be? I am here in the capacity of a woman, and my personality as a woman is a lot more valuable to me than my business of my films. Like I've said no to 300-crore films. It's not like they became 300-crore films and I regret it, they were always 300 crore on paper also. I mean, can't you tell that I really don't care about the business of my films? Especially, like I said after I hit rock bottom and realized that actually, it really doesn't matter, because people have loved me as an individual. So I have to make sure that when somebody points a finger at your character as a woman, you've got to respond to that."

Talking about the Bollywood industry, Kangana said,"their lives are very limited. And that's why, like I said, I am more than happy to let go of this industry. And why? Because I don't have an iota of respect for it. And they can tell. And that's why they don't like me. And my genuine reason for not liking this industry is very personal. And I always say, if I stay, good for them, if I don't, good for me. This kind of freedom also comes from the fact that I'm ready to move into another phase of my life, which can comprise anything. I can turn an author, or I can direct the kind of film I want once in a while, or I can do organic farming - I've built a beautiful house in Manali. But the thing is if a certain industry doesn't have, you know, you don't have any respect, or pride or even gratitude, why do you want to live like that? We don't give back to the country enough. And there are very few films that address what the nation should be. There are very few that are actually made for the hinterland, the real India. So we really need to buckle up and earn our respect as an industry."

Kangana also spoke on being a successful actor by saying, " The thing is, see, what is the definition of success? I want to ask a successful person. If you are crawled in your little hell hole, and you do not have a voice, you're shit scared of losing whatever little you have earned in life, you are the most unsuccessful person in life. I want to tell these people that I've made this conscious decision that I set out to just discover myself and be like... you know, I don't subscribe to this, first papa's ghar and then husband's ghar and then that's just the cycle of my life. I just wanted to be an independent girl. But now at this point, at 30, I have earned a lot more than that. And it's a conscious decision you make ki yaar, I had just come ki mujhe thoda kaam mil jaye, bahut hai mere liye. And today I am one of the most successful actors, I am among the highest paid, I have won so many awards, I've even set records. Toh ab mujhe kis cheez ka darr hai?"