I am a conservative dresser: Raima Sen

"Even though I kind of carry off everything, I am still a very conservative dresser... ," Sen told news agency IANS here at the launch of Satya Paul's Diwali exclusive limited edition festive series "Ramayana".Inspired by the epic, the collection includes three different looks, the Rama Sari, the Sita Sari and the Ramayana Sari, that offer a vivid mix of prints, ranging from neo-traditional, tessellating geometrics to contemporary graphic and abstract.Draping the Rama sari from the collection, the "Chokher Bali" actor said she would prefer free-flowing and light fabrics for the festive season."Something light like this (referring to the sari) which is easy to carry because we do so much of work and it would be convenient to wear a light sari, and of course colourful because we do a lot of work on stage... cut ribbons... roam around and people want to see bright colours," she said.On the work front, Raima, the daughter of actress-politician Moon Moon Sen and granddaughter of Bengali cine icon Suchitra Sen, has just wrapped up shooting for the Bengali film "Kaya."She is looking forward to a clutch of Hindi films including "Vodka Diaries" and "Varanasi" and is excited about the Bengali webseries "Hello"."For me the clarity of vision of the director is the most important thing. I learnt a lot from (late filmmaker) Rituparno Ghosh. I have worked a lot with him. I am one of the lucky few that did. I have also worked with wonderful directors like Reema Kagti, Pradeep Sarkar and others," Raima added.