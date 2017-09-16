HUGE CONFESSION: I DON'T WANT my son to be like me, says Sanjay Dutt







Miss you dad

Happy Mother's Day mom, I love u and miss you



The 3 loves of my life

My beautiful family at the taj, shooting there for bhoomi



Life is beautiful on a scooter with my family, shooting of bhoomi in Agra, my family with me

Dabbo you r the best, did his calendar after 8 yrs



Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, whose life was caught in a web of drugs and legal hassles, says as a father, he does not want his son to be like him.The son of late veteran actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay fought a battle with drugs and went to rehab as well as served a jail term.When asked how does he compare himself with his legendary father when it comes to fatherhood, Sanjay, a dad of three -- a son named Shahraan and two daughters Trishala and Iqra -- said: "My father raised us as normal children. I was sent to a boarding school... I went through the grind. And I am the same way with my children."I try to teach them the values of life, give them 'sanskaar', and teach them (that) respect for elders is very important even if they are your servants... And that you've got to value life. I only pray my son is not like me. Because what my dad went through, I don't want to go through that."The father-son duo Sunil and Sanjay had together featured for the last time on screen in "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.".At one point during his time in jail, Sanjay had wondered why was he in prison despite being Sunil Dutt's son."All mothers are the same -- they can't see anything wrong in their son... Whatever happens. If someone complained that 'Sanju has done this', she couldn't believe it. She used to get angry with them only," he said, fondly recounting his younger days."Always listen to your parents and never keep any company that's bad for you. Be safe. You go with the law of the land, and (I) promise, nothing will happen," said Sanjay, who spoke about how his conviction in the Arms Act was based on a piece of paper in which he purportedly confessed possessing a weapon.Sanjay is coming back to films with "Bhoomi", father-daughter story directed by Omung Kumar.